Delhi Metro's Pink Line, Between Lajpat Nagar And Mayur Vihar, Opens

The new line part of the 59-km-long pink line, which spans from Majlis Park to Shiv Vihar.

The Lajpat Nagar-Mayur Vihar Pocket 1 corridor of the Delhi Metro has been flagged off by Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri and Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia, at Metro Bhawan Auditorium today.

The 9.7 km stretch along the Delhi Metro's pink line will be operational for commuters from 4:00 pm today. This new segment is part of the 59-km-long pink line, which spans from Majlis Park to Shiv Vihar.

The Lajpat Nagar-Mayur Vihar Pocket 1 corridor has five stations -- Lajpat Nagar, Vinobapuri, Ashram, Hazrat Nizamuddin, Mayur Vihar Ph-I and Mayur Vihar Pocket-1. Mayur Vihar Phase-I and Mayur Vihar Pocket-1 are elevated stations and the rest are underground.

The section has one interchange station Mayur Vihar Phase-1. The section is part of the Phase-III of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) network.

For more Delhi news, click here