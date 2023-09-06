Delhi Metro Services To Start From 4:00 am During G20 Summit

"The trains will run with a frequency of 30 minutes on all the Lines till 06:00 AM."

Ahead of the G20 Summit in the national capital, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation informed that from September 8 to September 10, train services will begin at 4:00 a.m.

DMRC, in a statement released on Wednesday, said, “For the upcoming G-20 Summit to be held in Delhi on 9th and 10th September 2023, the Delhi Metro train services will start from 04:00 AM from terminal stations of all Lines for three days i.e., from 8th to 10th September 2023.”

It added that on all lines the trains will run with a frequency of 30 minutes till 06:00 AM. After this, the metro trains will follow “the normal timetable throughout the day.” The statement said, “The trains will run with a frequency of 30 minutes on all the Lines till 06:00 AM. After this, metro trains will run as per the normal timetable throughout the day on all lines.”

DMRC added that the Supreme Court Metro station will remain shut for boarding/deboarding of passengers on September 9 and 10.

The release stated, “All Metro stations will remain open for the general public during this period (8th to 10th September) except Supreme Court Metro Station where no boarding/deboarding of passengers will be allowed on 09th and 10th September 2023 due to security constraints.”

DMRC also informed that in a bid to facilitate the movement of VVIP delegations, the security agencies can be directed to regulate the entry and exit of some stations for a brief period.

It added, “However, as and when directed by the security agencies, entry/exit at some stations may be regulated for a brief period in New Delhi district on 9th and 10th September to facilitate the movement of VVIP delegations.”

Except for the “Supreme Court, Patel Chowk and Rama Krishna Ashram Marg” metro station, parking at all the stations will remain available.

DMRC has urged commuters to cooperate in the smooth running of the metro services and abide by the instructions of the station staff.