Delhi Metro Seeks Subsidiary Firm To Manage Last-Mile Connectivity

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has proposed to establish its subsidiary company to strengthen last-mile connectivity in the national capital, the Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry has told a parliamentary panel.

The ministry said 52 new metro feeder routes have been identified in five different zones -- central, east, west, north and south -- where last mile connectivity would be provided using air-conditioned or CNG buses with a frequency of five minutes.

According to an action taken report on the recommendations of the Standing Committee on Urban Development, which was today tabled in Parliament, the government has told the panel that DMRC has planned to introduce 530 AC buses as a cluster service on gross cost model for providing feeder service in Delhi.

"In order to strengthen the last mile connectivity, a wholly owned subsidiary company of DMRC is proposed to be established by DMRC," the ministry told the committee.

It said other metro companies are also planning to introduce feeder service with the help of state transport corporations in order to provide last-mile connectivity.

Metro rail policy, 2017, mandates provision of multi-model integration and first and last-mile connectivity in the detailed project report of new metro proposals.

