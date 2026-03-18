Inches From Ground, Chopper Loses Control. Horrifying Crash Seen In Video

A helicopter en route from Kathmandu to Nepal's Khotang district crashed on Wednesday while attempting a landing on a farm. The Air Dynasty chopper overturned in Balabesi, but passengers escaped unhurt except for one person, who suffered a minor leg injury.

Visuals of the dramatic crash have emerged on social media, where the chopper is seen attempting to land on hilly terrain when it suddenly tips over and rolls before its tail crashes on a mountain wall. The latter part of the video shows the helicopter was reduced to rubble due to impact as people rushed to evacuate the survivors.

Helicopter operated by Air Dynasty Heli Service Pvt. Ltd. crashes while landing in Khotang; one passenger injured, pilot and others safe.



Preliminary cause suspected to be strong winds or dust.#Nepal pic.twitter.com/au6YRncx8U — Smriti Sharma (@SmritiSharma_) March 18, 2026

As per the preliminary investigation, the helicopter might have crashed due to high winds or the dust accumulated during landing.

The Nepal Civil Aviation Authority confirmed the helicopter, carrying a dead body, crashed while landing. The injured passenger was evacuated to Kathmandu by another company helicopter. The rest of the passengers and crew are safe.

"The helicopter crashed while landing in the farmland. It was carrying a dead body and had flown in from Kathmandu. No human casualties have been recorded. More details are due," Rekha Kandel, Chief District Officer of Khotang District, told ANI over the phone.

The chopper company said flight 9N-AFQ had five passengers on board when it crashed at around 11:51 am (local time) in Khotang.

"One passenger on board the helicopter has been injured. The pilot and other passengers are not injured. Another helicopter with registration number 9N-ANA has also been dispatched for the rescue of the injured passenger," the helicopter company announced in a statement.