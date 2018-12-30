Delhi Metro Pink Line's Lajpat Nagar-Mayur Vihar Section Opens Today

The new segment is part of the 59-km-long pink line, which spans from Majlis Park to Shiv Vihar.

The Lajpat Nagar-Mayur Vihar Pocket 1 corridor stretched across 9.7 km along the Delhi Metro's pink line is set to be opened for the public on Monday. The new segment is part of the 59-km-long pink line, which spans from Majlis Park to Shiv Vihar.

Passenger services will begin on the Lajpat Nagar-Mayur Vihar Pocket 1 section from 4.00 pm on December 31, a senior official said.

With the opening of the Lajpat Nagar-Mayur Vihar Pocket 1 corridor, only a 1.4-km stretch between Mayur Vihar Pocket-1 and Trilokpuri Sanjay Lake stations remain to be linked in this section.

The Lajpat Nagar-Mayur Vihar Pocket 1 corridor has five stations -- Lajpat Nagar, Vinobapuri, Ashram, Hazrat Nizamuddin, Mayur Vihar Ph-I and Mayur Vihar Pocket-1. Mayur Vihar Phase-I and Mayur Vihar Pocket-1 are elevated stations and the rest are underground.

The section has one interchange station Mayur Vihar Phase-1. The section is part of the Phase-III of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) network.

The Hazrat Nizamuddin Metro station on the Majlis Park-Shiv Vihar Pink Corridor will become one of Delhi Metro's major transit hubs as the station would provide direct connectivity with the Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station as well as the Sarai Kale Khan Inter State Bus Terminus.

"The station will have dedicated entry/exit points connecting to the Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station and the ISBT at Sarai Kale Khan. One of the entry/exit points will be within a vicinity of 50 metre from the Sarai Kale Khan ISBT. Another entry/exit will be near the Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station approximately at a distance of 150 metre," the DMRC said in a statement on Sunday.

Trains will operate between Majlis Park and Mayur Vihar Pocket 1 at a peak hour frequency of 5 minutes and 12 seconds. During the non-peak hours, the frequency will be five minutes and 45 seconds. A total 29 trains will be operational on this line.

The Lajpat Nagar-Mayur Vihar Pocket 1 corridor will be flagged off by Union Minister of State (independent charge) Hardeep Singh Puri and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia at 11.00 am from Metro Bhawan.

The DMRC started its first ever operations in 2002 and currently spans 317 km with 231 stations.