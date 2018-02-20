Delhi Metro Pink Line To Open Soon For Public

The trial runs on the 20.6 km-long Majlis Park-Durgabhai Deshmukh South Campus stretch of the upcoming line (Majlis Park-Shiv Vihar) were "succesfully" conducted recently, and the section is awaiting clearance from the Commissioner for Metro Rail Safety (CMRS), it said.
The safety inspection is the final stage and if the segment gets the go-ahead from the Commissioner, it can be made open for the public any time, said the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation.
The stretch for inspection constitutes one-third of the entire 58 km-long line and has 12 stations including three interchange stations at Azadpur, Netaji Subhash Place and Rajouri Garden.
