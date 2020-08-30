What You Need To Follow As You Travel On Delhi Metro Amid Pandemic

New Delhi:
After nearly six months gap, the Delhi metro services are ready resume from September 7. The Centre, in its Unlock4 guidelines on Saturday allowed metro services across the country in a graded manner. The Delhi metro trains have not been functioning since March 22, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the first phase of the coronavirus lockdown.
Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) issued new guidelines which listed several restrictions.
Delhi Metro Guidelines:
- To ensure contactless and cashless travel in metro, no tokens will be issued. Only smart cards will be used. The smart cards can be recharged through digital payments methods.
- Wearing masks will be mandatory inside the stations and coaches.
- To maintain social distancing in the metro coaches, the commuters will be allowed to sit on alternate seats. DMRC has put posters to mark seats where commuters can't sit.
- Only 3 people will be allowed at one time in a lift and commuters will have to maintain a one step gap on escalators.
- The stoppage time of trains on metro stations will increase to ensure social distancing between commuters while boarding/de-boarding trains. The current stoppage time is 10-20 seconds.
- Metros will not stop at containment zones
- The entry/exit points at each station will be limited. Only "specified number of gates" will be operational to manage the crowd at stations.
- Hand sanitisers will be also be installed at required points for the commuters
- Thermal scanners will be used to check temperature. Only those with normal temperature and face masks will be allowed entry.
- Anyone who violates the guidelines will be penalised.