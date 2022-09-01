Delhi Metro Delayed After Passenger Found On Tracks

The passenger was found on the track at Tilak Nagar metro station. (Representational)

Delhi metro's Blue Line train was delayed on Thursday morning after a passenger was found on the track.

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) took to its Twitter page where it informed that the service on the Blue line metro running between Dwarka Sector 21 and Noida Electronic City/Vaishali as a passenger was on track at Tilak Nagar metro station.

"Blue Line Update. Delay in services between Dwarka Sector 21 and Noida Electronic City/Vaishali due to passenger on track at Tilak Nagar. Normal service on all other lines," DMRC tweeted.

Soon after a few minutes, another update was shared by DMRC on Twitter that the service has been resumed normally.

