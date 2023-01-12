Delhi Woman Murdered Over Loan, Latest Entry In Capital's Crime Diary

The body of Meena Wadhawan was dug out yesterday.

A 54-year-old woman was murdered in north-west Delhi over a loan dispute and her body buried in a local graveyard, police said today.

This is the latest in a series of shocking crimes in the national capital over the past few months that have put the spotlight on the law and order situation and the rise in violence on the streets.

The body of Meena Wadhawan, who was missing from January 2, was dug out yesterday.

Police have taken three suspects -- Rehan, Mobin Khan and Naveen -- in custody, and they are being questioned.

The investigation so far has found that Ms Wadhawan was a moneylender who loaned out money to daily wagers and labourers. The suspects owed her money and she had been pressing them to pay back, police said, adding that this could be the motive behind the crime.

The woman's family had registered a police complaint after she went missing. They said in the complaint that Ms Wadhawan left home on January 2, saying that she would be back in a bit, but never returned. They also said they suspected Mobin's involvement behind her disappearance, police said.

Following the complaint, police launched an extensive search for Ms Wadhawan and started questioning Mobin. During the interrogation, Mobin admitted to his involvement in the crime, police said. Based on the information provided by him, police tracked down the body to the graveyard and dug it out.

The caretaker of the graveyard has also been taken in custody after police found that he had not made an entry about the burial in the official register. Police said he took Rs 5,000 from the suspects for this.

Further details on the case are awaited.