Delhi Man Missing In Murder Case Arrested From Gurgaon: Police

The accused was arrested following a brief fight with police. (Representational)

The Delhi Police has arrested a man from neighbouring Gurgaon for allegedly killing a person over a property dispute in the national capital last year, officials said on Sunday.

The accused, Harsh Choudhary alias Rocky, who runs a property business with his uncle, was arrested on Friday. He lived with his father, wife and three children in Kangar Mohalla of Tughlakabad area, the police said.

Harsh Choudhary had been declared a proclaimed offender by a Delhi court and a reward of Rs 50,000 announced for his arrest, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) P S Kushwah said.

A tip-off was received on Friday that the accused would be coming to meet one of his associates at a hospital in Gurgaon's Sector-56. He was arrested following a brief fight with police, the officer said.

Interrogation revealed that Harsh Choudhary's uncle, Subhash, and other family members had a dispute over a piece of land with another resident of Kangar Mohalla, Jitu, the DCP said.

On June 8 last year, Jitu along with his family went to Subhash's home for a settlement but a heated argument broke out between the two parties. The accused and his family attacked Jitu and his family with wooden sticks, he said.

Jitu and his family members suffered serious injuries in the attack. Later, Jitu died due to his injuries, he added.

Five relatives of Harsh Choudhary were arrested and sent to judicial custody, P S Kushwah said.

Harsh Choudhary's father, his uncle Subhash and his two sons are missing in the case. They have also been declared proclaimed offenders by a court, the police said.

