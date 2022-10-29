Delhi Man Killed By Colleague Over Financial Dispute; Cops Arrest Accused

He was taken to a hospital but declared brought dead by the doctors. (Representational)

A 28-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing a co-worker over a financial dispute, police said on Saturday.

The accused, Ajit Kumar Jha, is a resident of Chunna Mandi, Paharganj, police said.

On Friday night, information was received that a man was lying unconscious at Udhyan Marg. The man, believed to be in his 50s, was identified as Joginder and had multiple bruises and abrasions on his face, a senior officer said.

He was taken to a hospital but declared brought dead by the doctors, police said.

The CCTV footage near the spot was analysed and Jha was seen kicking, punching and beating the man with a stick, police said.

The accused told police that he and the victim worked at a tent shop in Udhayan Marg as daily wagers.

