Delhi Man Hires Fake COVID-19 Health Workers To Poison Wife's Alleged Lover: Cops

The 42-year-old man was arrested and a case has been registered, the police said. (File)

A man was arrested in Delhi for hiring two women who posed as health workers and poisoned three people, allegedly as an act of revenge after suspecting his wife's extra-martial affair, the police said today.

The man, identified as Pradeep, 42, suspected that his wife was having an affair with a Home Guard. He then hired two women who posed as health workers tackling coronavirus and reached the victims' house in north Delhi's Alipur area on Sunday.

The women then gave the man and his three family members a bottle filled with a poisonous liquid to drink, saying that it is a medicine to prevent COVID-19, officials said.

The victim, along with his family, fell sick soon after and were rushed to a nearby hospital where they are recovering, a senior police official said.

During investigation, the police identified the two women through CCTV footage and arrested them. The women then revealed that they were given money and hired by a man for the job, the police said.

The accused was arrested soon after, they added. A case has been registered in this connection, the police said.