Delhi Man Beats Father To Death For Refusing To Lend Him Money: Cops

In a quarrel, a son beat his father to death in Om Vihar, Uttam Nagar, New Delhi on Tuesday.

"On 29.08.2023, at around 08:26 pm an information of the death of a person during quarrel in Om Vihar, Uttam Nagar Delhi was received at police station Bindapur," noted FIR by Delhi Police.

"Yesterday both were quarreling and Gaurav (son) was demanding 4 lakhs from father. In the quarrel Gaurav allegedly beat his father Nand Lal to death," read FIR.

It was found that one Nand Lal Arora, 75, resided along with his son Gaurav Arora, 37, and both wer habitual drinkers

In this regard, a case is registered under section 302 IPC and accused Gaurav Arora has been arrested.

Further investigation is underway.

