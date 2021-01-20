Man Attacks Wife With Acid-Like Substance In Delhi, Arrested: Police

The woman has sustained burn injuries after the attack, police said. (Representational)

A 22-year-old woman sustained burn injuries after her husband allegedly threw acid-like substance on her at her house in east Delhi's New Ashok Nagar area, police said on Tuesday.

The woman works at a private firm while her husband used to live separately in Madhya Pradesh's Chitrakoot district. The couple got married six years ago and have a four-year-old son.

Police official Deepak Yadav said that a case was registered and the accused husband was arrested and sent to judicial custody.

On Sunday night, the woman's husband informed her that he was in Delhi and wanted to meet her. Around 9 pm, her husband arrived at her house in east Delhi with some acid-like substance in his hand and when the woman opened the door, he splashed it on her face, a senior police officer said.

The woman was taken to a hospital where her condition is said to be stable, he said.

The officer said, she had started working at a private firm in Delhi when her husband had decided to go back to their village last year that was objected by her. Later, he took their son and went to his village.

However, she could not go to the village because of the pandemic and after the lockdown, when she visited them, her in-laws did not allow her in and asked her to return to Delhi. She then stayed at her parents house and later returned to her house in east Delhi, he said.