Delhi Man Arrested After Flashing, Masturbating In Front Of Women, Says "Drunken Habit" Sandeep Chauhan, a taekwondo instructor, was arrested on Sunday after one of the two women filed a police complaint against him.

The accused made lewd comments, flashed and masturbated infront of a woman in Vasant Vihar New Delhi: A serial offender, who was recently released from prison, was arrested again for flashing and masturbating in front of two women on Thursday. The reason for his perversion? The accused says he has a habit of "flashing at women" after getting drunk.



The incident happened on Thursday in the Vasant Kunj area of southwest Delhi. Sandeep Chauhan, a taekwondo instructor, was arrested on Sunday after one of the two women filed a police complaint against him.



Chauhan flashed at the woman while she was standing at her balcony. He later followed her towards her building after she got down from her office cab. Taken aback and scared, the woman ran towards her home when the accused made lewd comments, flashed and masturbated infront of her, police told news agency PTI.



A repeat offender, about 20 cases of snatching, robbery and molestation has been filed against him. Chauhan came out of jail nearly a month ago after serving 14 months for a similar crime.



In 2016, a woman had jumped off the third floor of her building after a similar obscene act by Chauhan. He was released from jail a month ago after 14 months for this crime.



Married with two daughters, he was employed as a taekwondo teacher with several schools in South Delhi. Police is investigating how he managed to get jobs despite having a criminal record.



