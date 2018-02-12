Man Masturbates In Delhi Bus, No One Reacts, Student Posts Video In the video, which the student has posted on social media, a middle-aged man is seen exposing and fondling himself, with a bag shielding his activities from most passengers but the young woman sitting next to him

The man, clearly seen in the video clip, is yet to be arrested.



In the video, which the student has posted on social media, a middle-aged man is seen exposing and fondling himself, a bag on his lap shielding his activities from most passengers in the bus but the young woman sitting next to him. The woman has alleged that he also tried to touch her in the incident that took place on February 7.



Shockingly, the woman shouted at the man but he was unfazed, perhaps emboldened by the lack of response from other passengers.



The outrage took place when the bus was in the Vasant Vihar area in south Delhi. The woman left the bus and went straight to the police station to file a complaint for sexual harassment and public obscenity.



The man, clearly seen in the video clip, is yet to be arrested.



The incident has reinforced questions on the safety of women, especially in Delhi, which was in the world media glare when a 23-year-old died in 2012 after being gang-raped and tortured on a moving bus.



Sexual harassment on public transport or in public places, in the form of touching, flashing and masturbation, is not uncommon in the capital.



Despite an assurance by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal a few years ago, there were no marshals in the bus and no CCTV either.



