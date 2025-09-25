Indian-Origin Man Charged For Killing Sex Offender In California, Says It Was "Really Fun"

A 29-year-old Indian-origin man, Varun Suresh, has been charged with murder in Fremont, California, for stabbing 71-year-old registered sex offender David Brimmer to death. Police described the attack as "targeted" and arrested Suresh at the scene, where a knife was recovered from him. Brimmer, a convicted child sex offender, died from multiple stab wounds despite receiving emergency aid, the Independent reported.

According to court documents released on Monday, Varun Suresh confessed to police that he had long desired to kill a sex offender, stating that “they hurt children” and "deserve to die," providing his justification for the alleged murder.

Investigators revealed that Suresh used California's Megan's Law database to identify and locate David Brimmer, a registered sex offender who served nine years in prison for child sexual assault in 1995. Authorities confirmed that Suresh and Brimmer had no prior personal relationship before the attack.

On the day of the attack, Suresh armed himself with a knife and posed as a certified public accountant (CPA) soliciting clients door-to-door, carrying a bag, notebook, and coffee to appear legitimate. Upon reaching David Brimmer's home, he confirmed his identity, shook his hand, and allegedly said, "I knew I had the right guy." When Brimmer fled, attempting to flag down a vehicle for help without success, he ran two blocks into a neighbour's garage and kitchen. Suresh pursued him, stabbed him in the neck while telling him to "repent," and, as Brimmer tried to crawl away, slit his throat.

Investigators found screenshots of multiple profiles from California's Megan's Law website on Suresh's phone, including Brimmer's. Notably, the screenshot of Brimmer's profile was taken roughly 45 minutes before the first 911 call reporting the stabbing, according to police.

Following his arrest, he reportedly told investigators that he targeted David Brimmer due to his age and vulnerability, describing the act of killing him as "honestly really fun."

Suresh also admitted he had no intention of fleeing the scene and would have contacted the police himself had they not arrived. "I'm hoping that because (the victim is) a pedophile… like, everyone hates pedophiles… so like, it should be cool. It should be cool," he allegedly said.

In post-arrest interviews, investigators reported that Suresh expressed no remorse for killing David Brimmer, stating he was "not sorry" and "didn't feel sad at all."

The Alameda County District Attorney's Office has charged him with murder, residential burglary, and use of a deadly weapon. Authorities have classified the incident as isolated, with no ongoing threat to the community, and Suresh remains in custody as prosecutors review the case.

Varun Suresh was previously arrested in 2021 for making a fake bomb threat, criminal threats, and burglary after leaving a suspicious bag at Hyatt Place in Fremont, following a police shooting of an unrelated suspect at the same location the previous night. After his arrest, Suresh reportedly told police he believed the CEO of Hyatt Hotels was a pedophile, expressed a desire to kill him, and claimed he had been "hunting" the CEO for some time.