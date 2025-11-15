Chinese Man Dubbed 'Most Prolific Sex Offender' Jailed For Life In UK

A Chinese national dubbed "one of the most prolific sex offenders of all time" by British police was sentenced to life in prison on Friday.

Chao Xu pleaded guilty to 24 sexual offences over three years including rape, assault by penetration, sexual assault, upskirting, and voyeurism.

He must serve a minimum term of 14 years according to the ruling made at Woolwich Crown Court in London, the capital's Metropolitan Police said.

The force said Xu had used his position hosting business events for a university to drug and then rape women.

The 33-year-old filmed his attacks using covert cameras placed throughout his flat, according to police.

He also filmed individuals without their consent in public places, including the busy London Bridge Underground station.

Police said they had identified seven victims of serious assault but that the "scale of offending is far greater", with likely hundreds more victims of voyeurism.

"We believe he is one of the most prolific sex offenders of all time," said Lewis Sanderson, an acting detective superintendent at the force.

