Delhi Man Allegedly Shot Dead, Another Injured During Holi Celebrations

A man was allegedly shot dead and another injured when a group of friends was celebrating Holi in Outer North district's Narela area, police said on Friday.

A scuffle broke out between Dinesh and Deepak over some issue when they were celebrating Holi along with other friends, they said.

Someone opened fire and a bullet hit Dinesh. He later succumbed to injuries at a hospital, Guarav Sharma, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North), said.

Deepak, who was also injured, is undergoing treatment at the hospital and is said to be out of danger, he said.

Mr Sharma said police were yet to ascertain who among the group or the duo opened fire.

He said a case has been registered and the matter was being probed.

Police said Dinesh had also sustained a stab injury during the scuffle.

The post-mortem has been conducted, they said.

The identity of the person, who opened fire, will be ascertained only after those present at the spot along with Dinesh and Deepak are nabbed.

The Delhi Police had said on Thursday it received over 4,000 calls of quarrel-related incidents on Holi.

