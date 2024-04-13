Subsidies On Power, Water, Bus Fare To Continue: Delhi Lt Governor

Vinai Saxena said these schemes are paid for by the consolidated fund of the NCT of Delhi

Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Saturday said the ongoing electricity, water and bus fare subsidies will continue in Delhi and people need not pay attention to "rumours" spread by "vested political interests".

According to a press statement issued by the Raj Niwas in Delhi, rumours are being propagated that the central government and the lieutenant governor would stop the subsidy schemes.

Mr Saxena has taken serious note of "patently false and deliberately misleading" statements by members of a particular political party and its ministers that the schemes and subsidies pertaining to "free" electricity, water and bus rides for women will be stopped since Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is in jail, the statement said.

No immediate reaction was available from the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) or its government in Delhi.

The statement said that Mr Saxena has assured the people of Delhi that none of the subsidy schemes benefitting the poor would be discontinued and appealed to them to not pay heed to statements and rumours being spread by "vested political interests".

Mr Saxena underlined that these schemes are paid for by the consolidated fund of the NCT of Delhi and not from the account of any individual or political party. These schemes are funded by the people of Delhi themselves who contribute to the NCTD's consolidated fund by way of taxes, the statement added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)