Delhi Lt Governor Approves Promotion Of 108 Assistant Public Prosecutors

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has approved the promotion of 108 assistant public prosecutors as additional public prosecutors, Raj Niwas officials said on Thursday.

With this, 108 out of 150 posts of additional public prosecutors, lying vacant for long in the Directorate of Prosecution of the Delhi government, will be filled, they added.

"The UPSC has been asked to regularise these promotions at the earliest. It is expected that this move will ensure speedier disposal of cases pending with the Directorate of Prosecution," said an official.

After taking over as the LG of Delhi, Mr Saxena had directed the Services Department and the Chief Secretary to take all steps to ensure promotions to improve the morale of employees and to mitigate the problems of retired government servants. In this regard, the updation of recruitment rules for various posts was started and steps were taken to promote deserving candidates at the earliest through adequate screening and constitution of departmental promotion committees, he said.

