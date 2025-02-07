Delhi Lt Governor Orders Probe Into Arvind Kejriwal's Poaching Claim

Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena today sanctioned an investigation into AAP's allegation that the BJP attempted to poach its candidates ahead of the Delhi Assembly election results, scheduled for February 8. The BJP had argued that AAP's claims were defamatory and aimed at tarnishing its image ahead of the election results.

The Lt Governor said that the matter merited an investigation and directed authorities to examine the allegations.

In a social media post, former Delhi chief minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal claimed that 16 AAP candidates had received offers from the BJP. He alleged that they were promised ministerial positions and Rs 15 crore each if they defected.

"Some agencies are showing that the abusive party (BJP) is getting more than 55 seats. In the last two hours, 16 of our candidates have received calls that if they leave AAP and join their party, they will be made ministers and given Rs 15 crore each," Mr Kejriwal wrote in Hindi.

He then questioned the authenticity of exit polls that showed a BJP victory in the elections.

"If they are indeed winning more than 55 seats, why are they calling up our candidates? These fake surveys are a conspiracy to create an atmosphere to break AAP candidates. But not a single one of them will switch sides," he added.

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP candidate from Kalkaji, Atishi, also weighed in on the controversy. She questioned the BJP's alleged attempts to poach candidates if they were confident of winning.

"If the abusive party (BJP) is getting more than 50 seats, then why are they trying to break our candidates by contacting them?" she posted on X.

Atishi further claimed that the exit polls predicting a BJP victory in Delhi are being manipulated to "demoralise AAP candidates and create an atmosphere where defections could be encouraged."

Following the BJP's complaint against AAP's allegations, Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena sanctioned an investigation into the matter.

"The Lieutenant Governor has desired that this matter merits a thorough investigation through the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) to establish the truth in the matter," a statement from VK Saxena's office read.

Polling for all 70 Assembly seats in Delhi concluded on Wednesday. With the votes set to be counted on Saturday, the results will determine whether AAP secures a third consecutive term or if BJP finally breaks its 27-year-long wait to govern the capital.