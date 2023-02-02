Delhi Likely To See Maximum Temperature Of 25 Degrees Over Next 2-4 Days

the temperature will increase in the coming days, IMD said. (Representational)

People will get a respite from the cold, as the temperature is expected to rise in the Delhi-NCR region, however, rainfall is not expected in the next one week, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in a statement on Thursday.

As per IMD, currently, the Western Disturbance is affecting the Himalayan region, due to which some light rain and snowfall is expected in the Himalayan region especially Jammu & Kashmir in the next two days.

The Western Disturbance also affects other places, so temperature may also increase in North West India in the coming two-three days. Especially in the Delhi-NCR region, the temperature is expected to rise by 9-10 degrees in the next two-three days.

The temperature may be around 9-10 degrees in the morning and 24-25 degrees in the evening. This situation is expected to persist for 2-4 days. In the meantime, the maximum temperature can touch 24 degrees.

However, rainfall is not expected in the next one week. The overall weather will remain pleasant, and winds are expected to blow at around 30 km per hour. People will also be getting relief from the cold, as the temperature will increase in the coming days, IMD said.

