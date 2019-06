A 35-year-old jeweller was shot dead outside his shop by unidentified assailants in Delhi on Friday.

Police has identified the deceased jeweler as Ram Avtar Singh.

According to police, Ram Avtar Singh who owned a jewellery store in Ranhola area, was shot dead in front of his shop.

A licensed revolver and two empty cartridges were recovered from the scene of the crime.

A murder case has been registered at Ranhola police station and the matter is being investigated