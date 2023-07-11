Delhi Issues Fresh Safety Guidelines For Construction Sites After 2 Deaths

Construction sites must have proper signages and barricading, the guidelines said (Representational)

Contractors will be blacklisted and administrative action will be initiated against officials in case an accident leads to the death of workers, Delhi said issuing new safety guidelines for construction sites today.

"In case of any accident leading to the loss of life on the construction site due to lack of safety protocol, the contractor shall be blacklisted, an FIR shall be lodged and administrative action shall be initiated against the Engineer in-charge," the official circular said.

The new guidelines come in the aftermath of two deaths at separate construction sites of the Public Works Department in the capital city.

In an official circular, the Delhi government said proper barricading and signages should be put up at construction sites and that the contractor will have to take steps to prevent waterlogging.

A labourer was electrocuted to death while working at an under-construction building on the premises of the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) hospital in Delhi earlier this month.

In another incident on June 30, Ajit Sharma (51) was returning home after dropping a passenger in east Delhi's Bhajanpura when his autorickshaw got stuck in a ditch filled with water near Waziarabad. As he stepped out to push the vehicle, he fell into the ditch and drowned.