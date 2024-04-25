Man Suspected Of Stabbing Ice Cream Vendor In Delhi Arrested

The man collapsed after being stabbed, a police officer said.

An ice cream vendor was stabbed to death near India Gate on last night, police officials said on Thursday.

Police, who said the incident seemed to be a case of personal enmity, have apprehended a suspect.

According to police, the ice cream vendor, identified as Prabhakar (25), was standing near his trolley when he was attacked by a person on Wednesday night. He collapsed after being stabbed, a police officer said.

People who spotted him lying on the ground informed the police.

"Prima facie, it is suspected to be a case of personal enmity as we have apprehended a suspect," the officer said. Futher investigations are on, he said.

Prabhakar was a native of UP's Etawah, police said.

