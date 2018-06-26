How Delhi Police Used A Cardboard Box To Find Woman's Murderers

Police said the accused was unemployed and had a relationship with another woman (Representational)

The Delhi police on Tuesday traced the alleged killers of a woman, whose chopped body was found in Sarita Vihar, using the cardboard box in which the corpse was dumped. The police arrested the woman's husband and two brothers-in-law for allegedly murdering her.



The woman's body was found chopped in seven pieces in a cardboard box in an empty flat on June 21. The police hadn't identified the woman.



The box in which the woman's body was dumped was traced to a shipping company in Gurgaon. The officials of the company told the police that some items, shipped from UAE, were delivered to Javed Akhtar in the box.



When the police approached Mr Akhtar, he said the box was kept in his Shaheen Bagh flat, which he rented to Sajid.



The police went to the flat but found it locked. They arrested Sajid from Jamia Nagar. During interrogation, the police claimed, Sajid admitted to killing his wife Juhi.





Shahid's two brothers were also arrested by the police.The police said Sajid told them that he had killed his wife as he had developed relationship with another woman.DCP Chinmay Biswal said that the accused, an engineer by training, was unemployed and had a relationship with another woman. Both Sajid and Ms Juhi hail from Bihar's Chhapra district. They had married in 2011 and have two daughters.

