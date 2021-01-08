Delhi High Court Issues Notices To Social Media Companies Over Hathras Case: Report

The court will next hear the matter on February 5 (File)

The Delhi High Court, hearing a Public Interest Litigation on Friday, issued notice to several social media organisations and media houses for the alleged disclosure of the identity of the victim of Hathras rape case.

The Bench of Justice DN Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh sought a response from all respondents including Twitter India, Facebook India and others over the PIL.



The court will next hear the matter on February 5.



The plea stated that on 14 September, a woman was gang raped in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras by four men. After fighting for her life for two weeks, she died in a hospital in New Delhi. Following the unfortunate event, various media houses and social media giants allegedly published information relating to the victim that disclosed her identity.



The plea sought direction to the Delhi Police to register the FIR against those who violated the Right to Privacy of the victim.



The petition also sought direction to Delhi Police to take appropriate action so that all respondents take down/withdraw any material, news article, social media post or any such information published by them with reference to the details of the identity of the victim in the particular case or similar cases.

It further sought direction to Delhi Police to organise legal awareness camps, legal literacy camps, lectures, interactive workshops, newspaper advertisements, hoardings to make people aware about the said legal provision.