Delhi High Court Grants Bail To Flight Attendant Anissia Batra's In-Laws

Delhi flight attendant Anissia Batra allegedly committed suicide. Her parents have blamed her husband

The Delhi High Court today granted bail to the in-laws of a flight attendant who allegedly committed suicide in July this year. Justice Mukta Gupta granted bail to flight attendant Anissia Batra's parents-in-law RS Singhvi and Sushma Singhvi, subject to their furnishing a bond of Rs 50,000.

"Bail is allowed," the court said. Details of the order would be available once it is uploaded on the high court site.

The Singhvis moved the high court after their plea for bail was rejected by the trial court. They surrendered before the police on November 1.

39-year-old Anissia Batra, who was married to Mayank Singhvi for two years, worked with a German airline. She allegedly jumped from the terrace of her house in Panchsheel Park in south Delhi on July 13.

Mayank Singhvi took her to a hospital nearby, where she was declared dead. He was arrested on July 16.

Anissia Batra's family alleged that her husband physically abused her and often demanded money. The family claimed before the trial court that her death was not suicide but murder.

Mayank Singhvi's parents were earlier denied anticipatory bail by the high court.

Before jumping off the terrace, Anissia Batra had sent a message to her husband that she would kill herself, the police had said earlier.

Mayank Singhvi, a software engineer in Gurgaon, told the police that they had regular fights due to "compatibility issues". They had an argument on the day of the incident, following which she allegedly jumped from the terrace, the police said.

Anissia Batra's family had also given a complaint to police on June 27, saying Mayank Singhvi would be responsible if anything happens to their daughter, police said.

