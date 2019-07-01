Delhi High Court Dismisses Bail Of Air Hostess Anissia Batra's Husband

Delhi High Court dismisses bail of the husband of flight attendant Anissia Batra

The Delhi High Court today dismissed the bail plea filed by Mayank Singhvi, husband of flight attendant Anissia Batra. She had committed suicide in July last year.

Ms Batra's parents have accused her husband Mayank Singhvi of physically abusing and harassing their daughter for money and as a result she killed herself.

The Delhi-based air hostess had jumped off the terrace of her house after a heated argument with her husband. Before her death, the air hostess had reportedly sent a message to her friend on whatsapp, stating that her husband, Mayank Singhvi, had locked her up in a room. She had also asked her friend to inform the police of the same.

Soon after Ms Batra's death, the police had arrested her husband.

In November last year, the viscera report of Ms Batra had pointed out that she was under the influence of alcohol when she committed suicide.

The Regional Forensic Science Laboratory in its report had confirmed the presence of 298mg/100ml of alcohol in Ms Batra's blood sample.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.



Budget 2019: Find the latest news on ndtv.com/budget. Use the income tax calculator to learn about your tax liability