'No Fear Of Delhi Police': Delhi Health Minister Claims Theft At Home

A theft case has been filed.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Sunday claimed a theft at his home in Saraswati Vihar area.

"Theft in my house at Saraswati Vihar. All floors searched thoroughly for hours. Anti-social element and thieves have no fear of the Delhi Police," he said in a tweet.

On his complaint, a case was filed by the police under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including theft and house-trespassing.

"As per the complaint of Poonam Jain, wife of Satender Jain, the house has been locked for the past six months and neighbours intimated the complainant that main gate seems to be open. Kitchen, bathroom taps and some showpiece were found missing," Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) A Koan said.

