'Delhi Government Trying To Cripple Civic Bodies', Allege Mayors

The mayors of east, north and south Delhi held a joint press conference on Thursday.

Three Delhi Mayors said on Thursday that they would stage a protest at the doorstep of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's office if the AAP government did not release the funds "due to the civic bodies".

The mayors,Adesh Gupta (North Delhi), Narendra Chawla (South Delhi) and Bipin Bihari Singh (East Delhi) held a joint press conference at the Civic Centre, at a time when Arvind Kejriwal and his three ministers continued their sit-in at the LG office for the fourth day on Thursday.

The AAP on Thursday, attacked LG Governor Anil Baijal, wondering why he did not have even "four minutes" to meet them in the last four days.

In a joint statement issued later, the three mayors said, "By not paying our dues, the Delhi government is trying to financially cripple civic bodies".

They alleged that the Kejriwal government was "only interested in politics and not in the welfare of the citizens".

"If the AAP government does not release the funds due to the civic bodies, we will stage a protest at the doorstep of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal," the statement read.

They added that if the demands are not met, the corporations would file "a contempt of court suit against the Delhi government".

Giving details of the funds due, Mr Gupta said, "Rs 2,514 crore is pending under the plan head, and Rs 1,202 crore under the non-plan head, totaling Rs 3,716 crore."

South Delhi mayor Narendra Chawla said that he had written two letters to the chief minister, in which he has asked for the "pending dues of Rs 1,532 crore towards the SDMC".

"Kejriwal is not paying the dues towards the corporation according to the recommendations of the Delhi Fourth Finance Commission, and his government has also not given funds for salaries and arrears of sanitation workers," he alleged.

East Delhi Mayor, Bipin Bihari Singh said the problem of funds was the biggest in the EDMC which is already experiencing a huge financial crunch.

Both NDMC and EDMC are cash-strapped and only SDMC has managed to stay afloat financially.

