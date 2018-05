The free dialysis scheme will apply to patients whose annual income is below Rs 3 lakh. (File photo)

The Delhi government is planning to provide free dialysis in private hospitals for patients whose annual income is below Rs 3 lakh and have been residing in the capital for the past three years, Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Monday.Addressing the media, he said that the government was looking for hospitals who would provide dialysis to eligible patients at Rs 1,274, which would be reimbursed by the government. The hospitals or dialysis centres should have more than 10 dialysis machines and should be Central Government Health Scheme or CGHS or Delhi Government Employees Health Scheme (DGEHS) empaneled.This scheme would be implemented under the 'Delhi Arogya Kosh'.