Delhi Government Directs Liquor Shops To Install CCTV Cameras

The department has asked all licensees to give a declaration in writing that they have installed CCTV cameras outside the liquor shops for renewal of their licences for the next financial year.
According to the department, the CCTV cameras should have a coverage of minimum 50 metres and recordings of 30 days.
"Installation of CCTV cameras system having coverage of 50 metres and archival period of 30 days is must for the renewal of licence," an official said.
The official said that through CCTV cameras, activities can be monitored outside the liquor shops.
The government had also given powers to Sub-Divisional Magistrates to prosecute those indulging in open drinking.