Delhi Government Asks 575 Private School To Refund Excess Fees With Interest A total of 1,169 Unaided Recognised Private Schools were examined from June 2016 to January 2018.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT A total of 1,169 unaided recognised private schools were examined (File) New Delhi: The Delhi government on Wednesday directed 575 private schools in the city to refund to parents the excess fees charged by them with nine per cent interest.



The order, issued by the Directorate of Education, was based on a committee constituted by the Delhi High Court for examining the records and accounts of "Unaided Recognised Private Schools" in respect of implementation of the recommendations of the Sixth Central Pay Commission.



A total of 1,169 Unaided Recognised Private Schools were examined from June 2016 to January 2018.



"The Committee has identified 575 schools to refund excess fee with nine per cent interest... within a period of seven days," the order said.



"Non-compliance with the recommendations made by the Committee shall be viewed seriously," it added.



The Delhi government on Wednesday directed 575 private schools in the city to refund to parents the excess fees charged by them with nine per cent interest.The order, issued by the Directorate of Education, was based on a committee constituted by the Delhi High Court for examining the records and accounts of "Unaided Recognised Private Schools" in respect of implementation of the recommendations of the Sixth Central Pay Commission.A total of 1,169 Unaided Recognised Private Schools were examined from June 2016 to January 2018. "The Committee has identified 575 schools to refund excess fee with nine per cent interest... within a period of seven days," the order said."Non-compliance with the recommendations made by the Committee shall be viewed seriously," it added. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter