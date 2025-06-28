Gujarat Education Model In Delhi Soon? Minister Ashish Sood Visits Surat School

Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood today visited Gujarat's Surat to study the state's newly implemented, technology-driven education model.

As part of his educational tour, Minister Sood visited Suman High School No. 6 in Udhna, a school run by the Surat Municipal Corporation, where he reviewed classroom activities and the integration of smart technologies in everyday learning. Mr Sood also interacted with students to assess the effectiveness and impact of smart boards.

Praising the school's AI and Robotics Lab, Mr Sood announced plans to bring a similar model to Delhi government schools. "Gujarat has made remarkable strides in integrating technology with education. The state has set up over one lakh smart classrooms, and this has transformed learning outcomes," he said. "We will work to bring this model to Delhi so our students can also benefit from AI, robotics, and digital learning platforms."

Ashish Sood took a swipe at the previous AAP government, calling their Delhi model a "failure." He said, "The so-called Delhi education model and its so-called education minister, who was jailed for the liquor scam, have failed. Despite being the national capital with all the resources, Delhi's government schools are running with just a few hundred smart boards. On the other hand, Gujarat, which faces challenges every year in various districts due to rains, has over one lakh smart classrooms. This clearly exposes the failure of the so-called Delhi education model..."

Mr Sood was accompanied by senior education officials, including the District Education Officer of Surat, representatives from the Municipal Primary Education Committee, and other administrative authorities to observe how National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 is being implemented on the ground.