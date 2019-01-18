Delhi Fog Live Updates: Dense Fog Over Delhi, Flights, Trains Delayed

Train services have also been affected with 10 trains to Delhi running late due to fog as of now.

Delhi | Edited by | Updated: January 18, 2019 08:54 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Delhi Fog Live Updates: Dense Fog Over Delhi, Flights, Trains Delayed

Thick fog around Rajpath in the national capital today.

New Delhi: 

A thick blanket of fog covered the National Capital Territory this morning. All departures from Delhi Airport was on hold from 5:30 am to 7 am today and most of the arrivals were also hit due to poor visibility and bad weather.

Train services have also been affected with 10 trains to Delhi running late due to fog as of now.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that there will be dense to very dense fog at several places in western Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand for the next two days.

Here are the LIVE Updates of fog in Delhi:


Jan 18, 2019
08:54 (IST)
10 Trains to Delhi Running Late Due to Low Visibility
Jan 18, 2019
08:52 (IST)
Dense Fog In Delhi Cantonment
Jan 18, 2019
08:45 (IST)
Dense fog at Ring Road in New Delhi. 




No more content

Trending

Delhi dense fogDelhi fogfog delays trains flights

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live TVHOP LiveLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusTrain StatusBudget 2019Upcoming MoviesAirtel DTHRedmi Note 7 ProMoto Razr

................................ Advertisement ................................