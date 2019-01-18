Dense Fog Over Delhi, Several Flights And Trains Delayed

Dense fog over Delhi's Rajpath on Friday

A thick blanket of fog covered the National Capital Territory this morning. All departures from Delhi Airport were on hold from 5:30 am to 7 am today and most of the arrivals were also hit due to poor visibility and bad weather. Train services have also been affected with 10 trains to Delhi running late due to fog as of now.

The India Meteorological Department has said that there will be dense to very dense fog at several places in western Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand for the next two days. In the east, there is dense fog forecast over Assam, Meghalaya and Tripura.

Delhi: Visuals from RK Puram as thick fog covers the national capital this morning. pic.twitter.com/h5zVzABBkm — ANI (@ANI) January 18, 2019

Delhi: Visuals of thick fog from Ring Road. pic.twitter.com/WuDPgZaPwT — ANI (@ANI) January 18, 2019

Visibility was very poor in the capital. Pictures from Delhi's RK Puran and Rajpath show vehicles moving very slowly due to poor visibility.

Thick fog descended on Prayagraj, earlier known as Allahabad, where the Kumbh Mela is going on. Devotees were seen braving the cold to take a 'holy dip' at the Sangam today. The central government has set up specialized real time weather stations and a weather App, for Kumbh, was also launched for the benefit of the pilgrims.

Prayagraj: Devotees take holy dip at Triveni Sangam. #KumbhMela2019pic.twitter.com/e05NoaeYCf — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 18, 2019

Prayagraj: A layer of fog engulfs the city this morning. pic.twitter.com/K0JKm3GofA — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 18, 2019

The weather office has also forecast cold wave conditions in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Odisha.

A significant wet spell in northern India, between January 20-24, has also been predicted. There could also be hailstorms as well as strong winds at several places in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh could get fresh snowfall from January 18 evening onward, said the weather office.