Delhi Election Body Launches Theme Song To Raise Voter Awareness For Civic Polls

The Commission wants to ensure maximum voter participation. (Representational)

Delhi State Election Commission has launched a theme song to raise awareness among the voters here to exercise their franchise in the December 4 civic polls, officials said on Sunday.

The SEC is undertaking the multimedia voter awareness campaign through radio, TV, social media, outdoor media and newspapers to motivate the voters for enhanced voting percentage, they said.

The Commission has intensified its voter awareness campaign to ensure maximum voter participation in coming election to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, it said in a statement.

The SEC has also launched a campaign theme song, with tag line -'Loktantra ka Samman Karen, Aao hum matdan karen', it said.

Also, 50 auto-rickshaws bearing printed voter awareness message were flagged off by the Commission. Voter awareness campaign is being intensified by the Commission to educate and motivate voters, the statement said.

As auto rickshaws plying all over Delhi are accessible mode of transport and have high visibility span on the roads, the printed messages will help the Commission to spread its awareness drive to every nook and corner of the city to ensure that each and every voter of Delhi can connect with the voter awareness campaign, it said.

The State Election Commission is also airing radio jingles developed for the MCD elections through prominent FM radio channels in Delhi. Telecast of theme-based campaign video spots through prominent news channels has also been undertaken by the Commission, it said.

Vijay Dev, State Election Commissioner said that the Commission has launched an intensive awareness campaign through Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube to ensure maximum voter participation in this election.

The SEC has also engaged renowned cartoonist Irfan to create voter awareness cartoons about democratic rights and significance of voting among the voters.

The State Election Commission has also issued instructions to all district election officers (DEOs) to conduct SVEEP (Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation) activities. All DEOs are conducting slogan writing, rangoli and mehndi making competitions, quiz contests, 'nukkad natak' and other SVEEP activities in schools and community area.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)