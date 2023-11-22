Delhi E-Rickshaw Driver Beats Another To Death To Steal Vehicle Batteries

Sujeet Pal, the accused, is a resident of Baprola village (Representational)

A 21-year-old e-rickshaw driver was arrested for allegedly killing another driver in order to steal the batteries from his vehicle in outer Delhi's Ranhola area, police said on Wednesday.

Sujeet Kumar Pal, a native of Jaunpur in UP, was arrested in connection with the death of 35-year-old Bigu Shah, whose bloodied body was found near a cemetery on November 18.

Bigu Shah had gone missing on November 17. His vehicle was found in an abandoned state the next morning, police said.

His body, bearing a head wound, was found in an empty plot near the cemetery in outer Delhi's Baprola village. A blood-stained stone and keys of his rickshaw were also found near his body, police said.

During the investigation, police detained Sujeet Pal for questioning.

Sujeet Pal, a resident of Baprola village, revealed that he was addicted to alcohol and was in dire need of money, so he killed Bigu Shah in order to lay hands on his rickshaw batteries to sell, said a police officer.

He said that on November 18 around 7 pm, he called Bigu Shah near Suvidha Enclave from where they went near Shamshaan Ghat and drank.

According to police, an hour later, he killed Bigu Shah beating him with a wooden stick and a stone. He took his mobile phone and four rickshaw batteries with him.

Bigu Shah's mobile phone, stolen batteries, and weapon of offence have been recovered, Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer) Jimmy Chiram said.

