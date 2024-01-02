Case Against Over 2,000 For Drunk Driving In Year-End Drive In Delhi

A total of 189 cases of drunk driving were reported on December 30.

Delhi Traffic Police conducted a special drive against drunk driving in the national capital from December 16 to December 31. A total of 2129 people were prosecuted in the last 15 days of the previous year, officials said on Monday.

According to an official statement issued by Delhi Traffic Police, a total of 360 cases of drunk driving were reported on December 31, with the highest number of cases being reported in Kapashera, Nangloi, Sangam Vihar, Tilak Nagar, and Nand Nagri Circle. About 495 cases were reported till the morning of January 1.

A total of 186 cases of drunk driving were reported on December 24, of which Aman Vihar, Ashok Vihar, Badarpur, Barakhamba Road, Chanakyapuri, Civil Lines, Delhi Cantt, Defence Colony, Daryaganj and Dwarka Circle recorded the highest number of cases, the release said.

Similarly, on December 25, 111 cases of drunk driving were reported, with the maximum number of cases registered in Aman Vihar, Ashok Vihar, Badarpur, Barakhamba Road, Bhajanpura, Civil Lines, Delhi Cantt, Defence Colony, Daryaganj and Dwarka Circle.

A total of 110 cases of drunk driving were reported on December 26, with the maximum number of cases registered in Lajpat Nagar, Badarpur, Kalkaji, Narela, and Sangam Vihar circles.

On December 27, 114 cases of drunk driving were reported, with the maximum number of cases registered in Sarita Vihar, Badarpur, Lajpat Nagar, Madhu Vihar, and Sansad Circle.

A total of 104 cases of drunk driving were reported on December 28, with the maximum number of cases reported in Lajpat Nagar, Kalkaji, Sangam Vihar, Vasant Kunj, and Badarpur circles, it said.

On December 29, 130 cases of drunk driving were reported, with the highest number of cases reported in Dwarka, Sangam Vihar, Lajpat Nagar, Paschim Vihar, and Sansad Circle.

A total of 189 cases of drunk driving were reported on December 30, with the highest number of cases reported in Badarpur, Lajpat Nagar, Sangam Vihar, Sarita Vihar, and Kalkaji Circle, the release said.

From December 16 to December 31, the total number of challans issued in Delhi increased from 274 challans in 2021 to 2129 challans in 2023.

A total of 16173 cases for drunk driving were registered this year until December 31, 2023, while 2225 cases were registered in 2022, 2831 in 2021, and 3986 in 2020, it added.

