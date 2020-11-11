Delhi Disaster Management Body Bans Chhath Puja At Public Places Over Covid

Chhath Puja is celebrated in Delhi in a big way by the natives of Bihar and eastern UP (File)

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has instructed officials to ensure that this year Chhath Puja is not performed at public places, river banks and temples in Delhi in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

An order issued by Chief Secretary and DDMA executive committee chairman Vijay Dev on Tuesday issued directions to all district magistrates (DMs) and deputy commissioners of police (DCPs) for strict compliance with the order and to encourage people to celebrate Chhath at their homes during the pandemic.

It also directed the DMs and DCPs to hold meetings with religious and community leaders as well as Chhath Puja Samitis before the festival to get their cooperation to maintain law and order and harmony, and to sensitise the public on the compliance with guidelines and instructions to combat COVID-19.

Chhath Puja is celebrated in Delhi in a big way by the natives of Bihar and eastern UP. The two-day festival, falling on November 20-21 this year, involves worshipping the Sun God at a water body like a river, pond or tank.

