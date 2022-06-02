Manish Sisodia Gets Portfolios Of Arrested Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain

Manish Sisodia gets portfolios handled by Delhi miniser Satyendar jain, accused of curroption

Over half a dozen portfolios allocated to Delhi minister Satyendar Jain, currently in probe agency Enforcement Directorate's custody, have been handed over to Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, according to an official notification.

Mr Jain was arrested by the probe agency in a money laundering case on Monday.

Satyendar Jain was on Tuesday sent to the probe agency's custody till June 9 by a court here which noted that his interrogation was required to unearth the alleged larger conspiracy.

The opposition BJP and Congress have been demanded that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal should to sack Mr Jain from his cabinet.

The notification issued on Wednesday by the General Administration department of the Delhi government said, "In exercise of powers conferred under Rule 3 of GNCTD (Allocation of Business) Rules 193, Lt Governor in consultation with the Chief Minister is pleased to allocate portfolios of Health, Industries, Power, Home, Urban Development, Irrigation and Flood Control and Water to Manish Sisodia, Deputy Chief Minister, in addition to the portfolios he is presently holding."

During a media briefing on Thursday, Mr Kejriwal claimed that he has been informed by a credible source that Manish Sisodia could also be arrested in the coming days by some central agency in any "bogus" case.

The Chief Minister also said many important projects like Mohalla Clinics and cleaning of Yamuna river will be delayed due to Satyendar Jain's arrest.

Earlier in February this year, the charge of the Public Works Department (PWD) was taken from Satyendar Jain and handed over to Manish Sisodia.

The change took place about a month after Mr Kejriwal in the run up to the Punjab Assembly polls had claimed that Jain was going to be arrested by the Enforcement Directorate.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)