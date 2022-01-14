3 Arrested In Delhi For Supplying Illegal Liquor: Police

Delhi News: 3 men were arrested from southwest Delhi's Mahiplapur, police said. (Representational)

Three men were arrested from southwest Delhi's Mahiplapur for allegedly supplying illicit liquor, police said on Friday.

The accused have been identified as Arvind (39), a resident of Uttar Pradesh, Amit (22) and Alok (22), both residents of Delhi, they said.

Police said they received an information on Thursday that three persons with illicit liquor would pass through NH-8, Mahipalpur in a pickup goods carrier.

The security personnel intercepted the goods carrier and asked its driver to stop, but he tried to escape. He, however, was caught after a brief chase, a senior police officer said.

The vehicle driver Arvind and two helpers, Amit and Alok, were present inside the vehicle. Police recovered 90 cartons (1,125 bottles) of illicit liquor from rear side of the vehicle, they added.