Delhi Court Dismisses Bail Plea Of Accused In A Terror Case

A Delhi Court has dismissed the bail plea of a man arrested by Delhi Police in a case of alleged conspiracy to execute a series of terror attacks, including in Delhi, to create instability in the country.

Additional Sessions Judge Dharmender Rana denied bail to Abu Bakar, who was arrested along with some others last year by special cell of Delhi Police.

The court noted in the order passed on February 8 that investigation in the case was still on and the period for concluding the probe was already extended by the judge earlier.

The accused had sought relief on the ground that he was languishing in Judicial Custody since September 14, 2021 and was undertaking not to tamper with the evidence, if any, or intimidate any witnesses related to the present case.

He also said he will co-­operate with the police in the course of investigation and appear before the Investigation officer and court as and when required.

The police had opposed the bail application, claiming that considering the gravity of the situation, a multi ­prolonged operation was launched and several teams were stationed at Mumbai in Maharashtra and Lucknow, Prayagraj, Rae­ Bareilly, Pratapgarh in UP simultaneously and accordingly, on September 14, 2021 on the basis of intelligence gathered through human as well as technical nodes, simultaneous raids were carried out in different states.

“Out of six arrested, two among them were trained in Pakistan recently. We got inputs from the central agency that plans across the border are being made to execute terror activities in several cities in India,” police said.

Delhi Police said high-end imported weapons, Italian Pistols firearms, ammunition and explosive were recovered from the arrested persons.

It said the arrested persons were likely to target the states like Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra.

The arrested suspects were planning to carry out targeted killings and blasts across the country, the police said.

