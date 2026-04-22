Delhi Couple Kills Retired RBI Employee After He Refuses To Lend Money

A husband-wife duo has been arrested for allegedly murdering a 63-year-old retired Reserve Bank of India (RBI) employee after he refused to lend them money, police said on Monday.

The accused, identified as Azad alias Jaaju, who works as a tailor, and his wife, Rubina, were apprehended within 24 hours of the crime, which took place in the Mandir Marg area of New Delhi.

According to the police, the victim, Madho Ram, was found with multiple stab injuries inside a room on the first floor of his residence near Andh Vidyalaya on Sunday evening.

A PCR call regarding the incident was received at around 5:36 pm, following which a team rushed to the spot.

"The injured man was immediately shifted to Lady Hardinge Medical College, where doctors declared him brought dead. Madho Ram, a retired multi-tasking staff (MTS) employee of the RBI, is survived by his wife, two daughters and a son," a senior officer said.

A case was registered and multiple teams were formed to probe the murder. During the investigation, the police conducted a detailed forensic inspection of the crime scene, scanned CCTV footage from nearby areas, and gathered local intelligence to identify the accused.

"Technical surveillance and sustained field enquiries helped the team zero in on the suspects within a short span of time and the couple was arrested," the officer said.

During interrogation, Azad "confessed" to the crime, the police said, He had approached the victim seeking financial help. When the victim refused to lend money, an argument broke out between them, which escalated and led to the stabbing, they said.

Rubina, during questioning, disclosed that she washed Azad's blood-stained clothes after the incident in an attempt to destroy evidence.

"Azad works as a tailor and resides in the Gole Market area of New Delhi with his wife," the officer said.

The police said further investigation is underway to recover additional evidence and establish the complete sequence of events.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)