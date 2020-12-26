Delhi Records 655 Covid Cases In 24 Hours, Lowest In Over 4 Months

The recovery rate in Delhi is at 97.2 per cent (Representational photo)

Delhi recorded 655 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours - the lowest in over four months - bringing a much-needed relief for the capital that had seen a sharp spike in cases in November.

Delhi had recorded the lowest cases on August 17 the last time with 652 cases, authorities said today.

The national capital registered 23 deaths in the last 24 hours taking the total fatality count to 10,437. The total number of infections has climbed to 6,22,094 of which 6,911 are active cases.

The daily positivity rate in Delhi is now at 0.98 per cent and death rate is 1.7 per cent.

Over 6.4 lakh people have recovered from the deadly disease and 988 recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours. The recovery rate in the capital is at 97.2 per cent.

67,115 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours of which 40,138 were RT-PCR tests and 26,977 rapid antigen tests.

Delhi saw a dip in fresh cases this month with daily infections going below 1,000 several times.

The capital saw an unprecedented spike last month after the festival season, where the city with a population of 2 crore crowded markets for Diwali. Delhi had recorded over 8,500 cases in a single day in November.

Since the middle of May, Delhi has gradually opened markets and public transport shut during the early phase of the pandemic.