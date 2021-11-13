Delhi Records Over 50 New Covid Cases For 2nd Day In A Row

Delhi coronavirus cases: The death count in Delhi stands at 25,093. (File)

Delhi on Saturday recorded zero death due to COVID-19 and 56 fresh cases with a positivity rate of 0.10 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

The slight fall in daily cases count comes a day after the city logged 62 fresh cases, the highest daily count since August 8, and two deaths due to it after a gap of nearly three weeks.

The death count due to the coronavirus infection in Delhi stands at 25,093.

Prior to Friday, the national capital had last reported a COVID-19 death on October 22.

It had reported four COVID-19 deaths in October and five in September.

The number of cumulative cases stood at 14,40,388. Over 14.14 lakh patients have recovered from the infection.

The case positivity rate marginally fell to 0.10 per cent on Saturday from 0.12 per cent on Friday.

A total of 58,483 tests -- 45,772 RT-PCR and 12,711 rapid antigen -- were conducted a day ago, according to the latest health bulletin.

On Thursday, 40 cases were logged with a positivity rate of 0.08 per cent.

On Wednesday, 54 Covid cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 0.09 per cent; and 33 cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 0.06 per cent on Tuesday.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)