Delhi Cops Bust 2 Manufacturing Units Making Adulterated Spices, Arrest 3

With the arrest of three men, the Delhi Police's Crime Branch on Sunday claimed to have busted two fake Indian spices manufacturing units operating in the city's Karawal Nagar area.

The officials have also recovered 15 tonnes of adulterated spices and raw materials from the possession of the accused identified as Dilip Singh a.k.a Bunty (46), Sarfaraj (32), and the supplier Khurseed Malik (42). The spices include powdered coriander, turmeric, amchur, and dry red chilli.

According to police, information was received that some manufacturers/shopkeepers in North East Delhi are involved in manufacturing, and selling adulterated spices in Delhi/NCR, in the name of various brands.

"Accordingly, a team was deployed under the supervision of Inspector Virendra Singh, Cyber Cell, Crime Branch, Delhi to develop the information in this regard on May 1. Information was received that two manufacturing units were running in the area of Karawal Nagar," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Rakesh Pawariya.

Police teams conducted a raid and Dilip and Khursheed were arrested. Dilip told police that he was the owner of this manufacturing unit and Khursheed informed them that he was the supplier of these adulterated manufactured spices.

"Further interrogation revealed that another processing unit is also running at Kali Khata Road, Karawal Nagar, Delhi and hence, the raid was also conducted, and Sarfaraz was apprehended making adulterated spices," said the DCP.

The DCP said that both the unit owners, by making adulterated spices, were committing cheating on the general public and also playing with their lives by manufacturing these adulterated/dangerous essential spices.



