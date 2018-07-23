Delhi Cop Shifted After Photo Of 'Healing' Session With Godwoman Emerges

Namita Acharya is seen standing behind police officer Indrapal in a gesture of blessing.

A Delhi Police officer seen taking the "blessings" of a self-styled godwoman has paid dearly for the photo that is in circulation on social media. Indrapal, who was in charge of a police station in Janakpuri in west Delhi, has now been transferred to an insignificant post.



In the photo, the officer is in his uniform, his eyes shut as the saffron-robed Namita Acharya, who calls herself a sadhvi, is seen standing behind him in a gesture of blessing. The photo appears to have been taken in his office.



Reports suggest that the officer felt "stressed" and therefore decided to give "energy healing" a shot.



Last year, a group of policemen in a different part of Delhi landed in similar trouble after another self-declared "godwoman" Radhe Maa was seen sitting in the chair of an officer in a photo that went viral. Policemen were also seen singing and dancing with her on video. The policemen were suspended and transferred.



Radhe Maa was apparently on her way to a Ram Lila event when she decided to stop at a police station to use the washroom. A widely-shared video showed a group of policemen grooving with Radhe Maa to patriotic songs.